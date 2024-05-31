Indian women’s football team suffers 0-3 loss against Uzbekistan

PTI

Tashkent, May 31

The Indian women’s football team conceded three second-half goals to suffer a 0-3 loss to Uzbekistan in the first international friendly at the Bunyodkor Stadium here on Friday.

After a goalless first half, striker Khabibulaeva Deora struck a hat-trick to notch up a comfortable victory for the hosts.

In an evenly contested first half, the Blue Tigresses’ defence displayed fortitude and strong physicality to ensure that the Uzbek strikers did not have much to work with around the box.

Marshalled by Ashalata Devi, the defence kept a disciplined line and thwarted a series of set pieces through the period. Despite the pressure, Indian goalkeeper Shreya Hooda was never put to real test.

The game was four minutes old in the second half when Sanju was penalised for a handball inside the box. Faced one on one with the Uzbek wingback Khikmatova Madina, Sanju back-pedalled just as Madina hit a cross.

The ball hit the defender’s arm in her attempt to block the cross. The referee duly pointed to the spot and Khabibulaeva Deora made no mistake in opening the hosts’ account.

Deora soon doubled her tally with a second goal in the 75th minute. A long ball from the left was duly collected by the striker and her perfect first touch set her up to finish smartly into the bottom corner with her left foot. Hooda was rooted to her spot.

Doera completed her hat-trick in the 89th minute with a fine goal. Having picked up the ball 30 yards from the goal, she unleashed a rocket with her right foot that nestled in the top corner.

A few minutes later, Pyari Xaxa had a chance for India. She picked up the ball, making a mazy run across the Uzbekistan defence before shooting wide from outside the box.

The second friendly match between India and Uzbekistan will be played on June 4.

The Indian team, coached by Chaoba Devi, is currently in Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches.

