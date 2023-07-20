Indian women’s hockey team goes down 0-2 to Germany, ends tour with three defeats on trot

Russelsheim (Germany), July 20
Indian women’s hockey team capped a disappointing outing, going down 0-2 to Germany, for its third straight defeat of the tour here.
Nike Lorenz (52nd minute) and Charlotte Stapenhorst (54th) scored the two goals for the home side in the third and final match of the Indian team’s tour of Germany, on Wednesday.
The Indian team had lost to China (2-3) and Germany (1-4) in its previous two outings here.
The three-match German tour was a part of the Indian team’s preparations for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.
In the final match of the tour, the Indian team was able to hold on to the Germans in a 0-0 stalemate until the third quarter.
But, intense action unfolded in the fourth quarter when Germany unleashed a lethal attack.
India had earned two penalty corners in the previous quarters, but they were unable to convert them.
Germany took the lead, striking from their third penalty corner through Lorenz, who had scored a double in Tuesday’s first match against India.
Stapenhorst struck a fine field goal for the German to complete the tally.
Up next, the Indian women’s hockey team will travel to Terassa for an international tournament to mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi
Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...
Manipur videos: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators
Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...
Manipur police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3
Manipur video: Strict action, including possible capital punishment, to be ensured, says CM Biren Singh
Says there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in s...
Centre may act against Twitter over Manipur video, asks social media to take down clip
The order is given after a video of the incident goes viral ...