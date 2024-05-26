 Indian women's hockey team loses 0-3 to Argentina in FIH Pro League : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Indian women's hockey team loses 0-3 to Argentina in FIH Pro League

The team will now take on Germany in its next match at London on June 1

Argentina stormed ahead in the very first minute, dissecting the Indian high press and penetrating to the shooting circle. Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia



PTI

Antwerp (Belgium), May 26

The Indian women's hockey team continued its winless streak in the Belgium leg of the FIH Pro League, slumping to 0-3 defeat against Argentina here on Sunday.

Celina Di Santo (1st minute), Maria Campoy (39th) and Maria Granatto (47th) scored for Argentina in India's final match of the Belgium leg.

Argentina stormed ahead in the very first minute, dissecting the Indian high press and penetrating to the shooting circle, where Di Santo deflected in Granatto's shot to score their first goal.

As India struggled to play out of their half, a period of Argentinian dominance followed, resulting in a penalty corner eight minutes into the game, but they failed to extend their lead.

India began stringing a few passes together and got into the game. They forced Argentine goalkeeper Clara Barberi into action after a low drive into the circle from Udita found Lalremsiami, who failed to score from close range.

Argentina regained control of the proceedings in the second quarter, earning a slurry of penalty corners but an alert duo of Bichu Devi Kharibam and Salima Tete helped keep the ball out of the nets.

A rare Indian foray into the shooting circle resulted in a penalty corner but Deepika's drag flick was comfortably kept out.

Argentina pressed hard in the rest of the quarter but the Indian defence held firm to keep the scoreline 0-1 heading into the second half.

India earned a penalty corner early in the third quarter but failed to create a goal scoring opportunity.

Argentina made a breakthrough in the 39th minute, as Campoy picked up the ball on the left wing and bulldozed into the circle, dodging a few challenges and slotting it past Savita Punia to double their lead.

India had a chance to score in the last minute of the quarter but Navneet Kaur's tomahawk was saved by Barberi.

Argentina earned a penalty corner as soon as the final quarter began and Granatto directed Agustina Gorzelany's flick over Savita into goal to increase their lead.

Argentina stepped up the intensity after the goal and pegged India back, creating multiple chances through Granatto but a resilient Indian backline managed to thwart any further advances.

The Indian women's hockey team will now take on Germany in its next match at London on June 1.

#England #Germany #Hockey #London


