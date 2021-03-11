Indian women’s team to host Australia for T20 series

New Delhi

The Indian women’s team is set to host World Champions Australia for a five-match T20I series in December later this year. In addition, the Australian men’s team will also visit India for a three-match T20 series in September.

Cromvoirt (The Netherlands)

Shubhankar finishes 14th; Vani shoots 71, ends 41st

India’s Shubhankar Sharma completed a good week, laced with 18 birdies, with a tied-14th finish at the Dutch Open on the DP World Tour. Sharma had as many as 18 birdies over four days. But the Indian also gave away 13 bogeys. Meanwhile, Vani Kapoor finished T-41st as she rounded off the week at the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour with a 71.

New Delhi

Swimmer Maana Patel registers best Indian time

Indian Olympian Maana Patel set the best Indian time in the women’s 100m backstroke event at the Canet leg of Mare Nostrum swimming meet in France. The 22-year-old clocked 1:03.69, improving her personal best on Sunday night, the final day of the competition.

Bengaluru

Jamil is FC Bengaluru’s head coach

Khalid Ahmed Jamil has been appointed as FC Bengaluru United head coach for the upcoming season. Jamil was previously associated with ISL club NorthEast United FC. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian head coach of an ISL team and the first Indian coach to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

New Delhi

Chopra to be honoured at defence ceremony

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be honoured at a defence investiture ceremony tomorrow. Chopra, a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles, has seen a stadium named after him in Pune Cantt and has been awarded the Padma Shri.

London

Abramovich completes £2.5 billion sale of Chelsea

A consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly completed the purchase of Chelsea on Monday for £2.5 billion — the highest ever for a sports team. It marked the end of the trophy-filled, 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Madrid

Real Madrid’s Marcelo, Isco confirm exits

After lifting a fifth Champions League trophy with Real Madrid, captain Marcelo and midfielder Isco said they will be leaving the Spanish and European champions. — Agencies