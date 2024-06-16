Indian women’s TT team bags bronze at BRICS Games

New Delhi

India clinched their first medal at the ongoing BRICS Games in Kazan with the women’s table tennis team comprising Poymantee Baisya, Moumita Dutta and Yashini Sivasankar clinching a bronze medal. They lost 11-7 4-11 11-8 7-11 11-2 to China in the semifinals. Meanwhile, India men and women will vie to finish on respective fifth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China, tomorrow.

Singapore

Hitaashee shares lead at Singapore Ladies Masters

Hitaashee Bakshi played a marathon of 28 holes in overcast and sometimes wet conditions on the second day to put herself in joint lead at the Singapore Ladies tournament. She had an overall score of 3-under 141.

london

Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur apologised to his teammate Son Heung-min after a video of him saying all South Korean people “look the same” had circulated online. “Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. Agencies

