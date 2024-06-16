Indian women’s TT team bags bronze at BRICS Games

New Delhi
India clinched their first medal at the ongoing BRICS Games in Kazan with the women’s table tennis team comprising Poymantee Baisya, Moumita Dutta and Yashini Sivasankar clinching a bronze medal. They lost 11-7 4-11 11-8 7-11 11-2 to China in the semifinals. Meanwhile, India men and women will vie to finish on respective fifth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China, tomorrow.
Singapore
Hitaashee shares lead at Singapore Ladies Masters
Hitaashee Bakshi played a marathon of 28 holes in overcast and sometimes wet conditions on the second day to put herself in joint lead at the Singapore Ladies tournament. She had an overall score of 3-under 141.
london
Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur apologised to his teammate Son Heung-min after a video of him saying all South Korean people “look the same” had circulated online. “Sonny brother! I apologise to you for what happened,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. Agencies
‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia
Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...
Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle
Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility
Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days
The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...