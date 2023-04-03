Indians fair poorly in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus

New Delhi: Indian shooters faired poorly in the mixed team trap event in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus, which concluded today. While Lakshay Sheoran and Manisha Keer shot 132 to finish 13th, Bakhtyauddin Malek and Sabeera Haris were 20th with a score of 122. Portugal’s Joao Azevedo and Maria Ines Coelho defeated USA’s Walton Eller and Alicia Gough 7-3 in the gold medal match.

Mysuru

Loffhagen beats Blake to win Mysuru Open

George Loffhagen claimed the singles title in the ITF Mysuru Open, beating Australia’s Ellis Blake in a thrilling three-setter. The match offered several twists and turns before the unseeded Briton prevailed over the eighth seed 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) in 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Paris

Ayana, Kiprop secure Paris Marathon titles

Ethiopia’s Abeje Ayana won the men’s race at the Paris Marathon and Kenya’s Helah Kiprop claimed the women’s title. The 20-year-old Ayana beat compatriot and pre-race favourite Guye Adola, with Kenya’s Josphat Boit finishing third. In the women’s race, the 37-year-old Kiprop was lagging more than one minute behind the leading group after 25 kilometres but fought back before outsprinting Ethiopian Atalel Anmut to the line. Fikrte Wereta of Ethiopia took third place.

London

Unconvincing win for Joshua against Franklin

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin. The British fighter had lost three of his last five contests, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he tasted success again for the first time since 2020.

London

Canadian teenager McIntosh sets another world record

Teenager Summer McIntosh set a world record in the 400m individual medley at the Canadian swimming trials on Saturday, four days after she achieved the same feat in the 400m freestyle. The 16-year-old finished the 400m individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 25.87 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 4:26.36 set by Katinka Hosszu at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Auckland

Sri Lanka shine in Super Over to seal T20 win over NZ

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand via a Super Over in the opening T20I for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as Charith Asalanka hit a half-century before guiding them home in the tie-breaker. The tourists comfortably chased down the nine runs needed for victory in the Super Over after Maheesh Theekshana’s tight bowling restricted New Zealand.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 196/5 (Asalanka 67, Perera 53; Neesham 2/30); New Zealand 196/8 (Mitchell 66, Chapman 33; Hasaranga 2/30)

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa move to brink of World Cup qualification

Aiden Markram scored a superb century and Sisanda Magala claimed five wickets to lead South Africa to a 146-run win over Netherlands in an ODI and move them to the brink of World Cup qualification. Markram plundered 175 runs off 126 balls as South Africa scored 370/8 before Magala took his first five-wicket haul to help dismiss the Dutch for 224. Agencies