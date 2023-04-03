 Indians fair poorly in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus : The Tribune India

Indians fair poorly in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus

Indians fair poorly in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus


New Delhi: Indian shooters faired poorly in the mixed team trap event in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus, which concluded today. While Lakshay Sheoran and Manisha Keer shot 132 to finish 13th, Bakhtyauddin Malek and Sabeera Haris were 20th with a score of 122. Portugal’s Joao Azevedo and Maria Ines Coelho defeated USA’s Walton Eller and Alicia Gough 7-3 in the gold medal match.

Loffhagen beats Blake to win Mysuru Open

George Loffhagen claimed the singles title in the ITF Mysuru Open, beating Australia’s Ellis Blake in a thrilling three-setter. The match offered several twists and turns before the unseeded Briton prevailed over the eighth seed 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) in 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Ayana, Kiprop secure Paris Marathon titles

Ethiopia’s Abeje Ayana won the men’s race at the Paris Marathon and Kenya’s Helah Kiprop claimed the women’s title. The 20-year-old Ayana beat compatriot and pre-race favourite Guye Adola, with Kenya’s Josphat Boit finishing third. In the women’s race, the 37-year-old Kiprop was lagging more than one minute behind the leading group after 25 kilometres but fought back before outsprinting Ethiopian Atalel Anmut to the line. Fikrte Wereta of Ethiopia took third place.

Unconvincing win for Joshua against Franklin

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin. The British fighter had lost three of his last five contests, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he tasted success again for the first time since 2020.

Canadian teenager McIntosh sets another world record

Teenager Summer McIntosh set a world record in the 400m individual medley at the Canadian swimming trials on Saturday, four days after she achieved the same feat in the 400m freestyle. The 16-year-old finished the 400m individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 25.87 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 4:26.36 set by Katinka Hosszu at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Sri Lanka shine in Super Over to seal T20 win over NZ

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand via a Super Over in the opening T20I for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as Charith Asalanka hit a half-century before guiding them home in the tie-breaker. The tourists comfortably chased down the nine runs needed for victory in the Super Over after Maheesh Theekshana’s tight bowling restricted New Zealand.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 196/5 (Asalanka 67, Perera 53; Neesham 2/30); New Zealand 196/8 (Mitchell 66, Chapman 33; Hasaranga 2/30)

South Africa move to brink of World Cup qualification

Aiden Markram scored a superb century and Sisanda Magala claimed five wickets to lead South Africa to a 146-run win over Netherlands in an ODI and move them to the brink of World Cup qualification. Markram plundered 175 runs off 126 balls as South Africa scored 370/8 before Magala took his first five-wicket haul to help dismiss the Dutch for 224. Agencies

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala's family on April 3 to express grief

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...

'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s expected show of strength in Surat

'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat

Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...

Amritpal Singh trail: UP Gurdwara under scanner after footage found 'missing'

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter

Video: Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’day; refuses to speak on Amritpal Singh, reviving ‘Waris Punjab De’

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...

Package suspected to be dropped by drone found in J-K’s Samba; area cordoned off

Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...


Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Rain likely for two days

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Man stabbed to death, four held

Teen killed in scooter-crane accident

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft