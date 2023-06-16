Indians set up semis clash with Malaysia

PTI

Chennai, June 15

Second-seeded India bounced back to edge out Japan 3-1 and top Pool B in the squash World Cup here today. The hosts reached the semifinals of the event for the first time, setting up a clash with No. 4 seeds Malaysia.

The India team comprising Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal and Tanvi Khanna were already guaranteed a place in the semifinals after two 4-0 wins against Hong Kong and South Africa but today’s victory meant that they avoid top seeds Egypt in the last-four.

The team got off to a poor start when Abhay lost 6-7 6-7 2-7 to Tomotaka Endo. Joshna beat Satomi Watanabe, the top-ranked player in the tournament, 2-7 7-4 3-7 7-5 7-5.

India men’s No. 1 Ghosal then got the better of Ryunosuke Tsukue 7-6 6-7 7-4 3-7 7-5, before Tanvi put the tie to bed with a comfortable 7-4 7-1 7-1 win against Akari Midorikawa. “I knew it was going to be hard coming in. Satomi’s had some great results on tour, so honestly I’m just relieved to get through,” Joshna said.