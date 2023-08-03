 India’s Asiad dress rehearsal : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • India’s Asiad dress rehearsal

India’s Asiad dress rehearsal

Asian Champions Trophy: Eye final touches before big-ticket Asian Games

India’s Asiad dress rehearsal

The Indian team during a training session in Chennai. PTI



PTI

Chennai, August 2

Tournament favourites and three-time champions India will look to give final touches to their Asian Games preparation in the Asian Champions Trophy beginning here tomorrow.

World No. 4 India are the highest ranked side in the tournament and will open their campaign against China at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here, which is hosting a major event for the first time since 2007. It is also the first time that India are hosting the ACT since the tournament’s inception in 2011.

For India, the primary objective in the tournament would be to test the players and get a fair bit of idea about their main rivals ahead of the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Manpreet Singh in a playful mood. PTI

With the Asian Games providing a direct ticket to next year’s Paris Olympics, India are expected to test their resources in the ACT while also playing a balancing act to keep their players fresh and free from injuries.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh has already clarified that the team will have to be smart in this tournament and will not go all-guns-blazing as its priority is the Asian Games.

India might have gained both in terms of ranking and respect in world hockey, but the Tokyo Games bronze medallists fared poorly in the FIH World Cup co-hosted by Bhubaneswar and Rourkela earlier this year.

The Indians finished a disappointing ninth in the World Cup. But since then, the Harmanpreet-led team has played 16 games, winning nine and losing five, along with a couple of draws. India come into the tournament straight from a four-nation tournament in Spain.

The one area India will be looking to address in the tournament is their penalty corner conversion rate. Despite boasting of potent drag-flickers in Harmanpreet, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh, the conversion rate has been a topic of debate lately.

But coach Craig Fulton is not losing sleep over it. “We have a world-class penalty corner specialists. I think we can always improve. It’s just how much detail we want to go into and how much time we put into improving it,” he said.

India won the event in 2011, 2016 and 2018. They also won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2021. China, on the other hand, would be playing their first competitive tournament this year, having missed the World Cup. — PTI

India could travel to Pak if Asiad bid fails, says HI prez Tirkey

Chennai: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey today said that the national men’s team will travel to Pakistan for the Olympics qualifiers in case it fails to secure a direct berth by winning gold at the Asian Games. “We will be trying to get the job done in Hangzhou,” Tirkey said. “But, if for some reason, we fail to qualify, then there are a couple of venues that have been identified for the qualifiers — Pakistan and Spain. So, wherever it happens, we will definitely go,” he added. Travelling to Pakistan requires government clearance. pti

Young Pakistan relishing India tie

New Delhi: Tasked with the duty of guiding his country’s premier talents, Pakistan’s assistant coach Rehan Butt cannot wait for the India game to start. Pakistan play India in a high-profile match on Ausgust 9. “I have heard that tickets have been sold out for the India-Pakistan clash. There is a lot of following for this game and it is time the bilateral hockey relations resumed between the two nations,” he said. Pakistan have sent a young side for the ACT and their focus is to prepare the side for the Asian Games in September. “Since we have a young side facing world No. 4 India, pressure will of course be on the players,” Butt said. “But India will be under pressure too, for they are playing on their turf.”

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

3
Himachal

Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

4
Sports

We don't ask for luxury, Hardik Pandya slams West Indies board

5
Haryana

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

6
Nation

Late Nitin Desai 'defaulted' on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings began last week

7
World

US completes second lottery round for H-1B visa, successful candidates notified

8
Nation

Ashoka University in the eye of a storm over 'poll manipulation paper', dissociates itself from faculty's 'public activism'

9
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

10
World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

Don't Miss

View All
Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

Top News

NUH FLARE-UP: Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...

Opposition to Prez: ‘PM must address Parliament on Manipur’

Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'

Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners

Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners

A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal


Cities

View All

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Amritsar: Smuggler fires at cops, held with 1-kg heroin

Rs 1.63 cr fine recovered for traffic violations

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Graft case: CBI sends Chandigarh police notices for accused

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

5% beds to be reserved for dengue patients in all hospitals: Delhi Health Minister

Govt to ensure best educational facilities for poor: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi court orders de-sealing of Uphaar Cinema premises

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Cong seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net

Aided college non-teaching staff hold pen-down strike