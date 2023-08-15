Cricket: India’s batting depth a worry, says coach Rahul Dravid

PTI

Lauderhill (US), August 14

India must improve their batting depth with the 50-over World Cup on the horizon, coach Rahul Dravid said after his side lost their T20I series against West Indies 3-2.

A young Indian side missing several big names battled back from 0-2 down in the five-match series but crashed to an eight-wicket defeat, with opener Brandon King helping West Indies chase down the victory target with an unbeaten 85.

Suryakumar Yadav hit 61 off 45 balls but had little support from the middle and lower order as India posted a modest 165/9 in 20 overs. West Indies finished 171/2 from 18 overs with Nicholas Pooran (47) supporting King.

Dravid said mistakes were made in the series but was hopeful that their One-day team would fare better in the World Cup, which India will host from October 5 to November 19. “Our One-day team is really different to the squad that we had here. But yeah, it didn’t allow us the flexibility to change the combinations a little bit,” Dravid said. “But going forward, we’ve got to look at certain areas in which we can get better. Finding depth in our batting has been an area we’re trying to address. As these games go on, scores are becoming bigger ... even West Indies had Alzarri Joseph coming in at No. 11 and he can hit a mean ball. You have sides that have depth. We’ve got some challenges on that front,” he added.

Dravid said India showed courage to level the series after a poor start. — Reuters

Stokes to come out of retirement for WC?

London: England Test captain Ben Stokes is all set to come out of ODI retirement and play the World Cup in India even if it comes at the cost of missing a season of IPL, according to British daily The Telegraph.

