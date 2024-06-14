India’s Divya wins World Junior Girls Chess title

Gandhinagar

Divya Deshmukh of India outclassed Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva to clinch the title in the World Junior Girls’ Chess Championship here today. With the win, Divya, an International Master, ended the tournament with 10 points out of a possible 11, half-a-point ahead of the second-placed Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia.

Dalian (China)

Paddlers move to quarters, set up meet with Pakistan

Indian men’s team progressed to the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash championship following a 3-0 win over Mongolia today. Former champions India will meet Pakistan in the quarterfinals tomorrow. Meanwhile, the women’s team beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 but lost to Malaysia.

Lonato (Italy)

Bhowneesh finishes fourth in men’s trap final

India’s Bhowneesh Mendiratta could not emulate his excellent qualifying performance and settled for the fourth position in the final of the men’s trap event at the ISSF World Cup for shotgun shooters today. He bowed out with 29 after the first 35 shots of the 50-shot six-man final.

Dortmund

Terzic resigns as coach of Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic resigned as coach of Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund today. Terzic said he wanted Dortmund to start a “new era” with a new coach but there was no immediate word on a successor amid reports in German media that his assistant Nuri Sahin could take over. Agencies

