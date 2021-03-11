Anirban Lahiri settles for tied-sixth place at Wells Fargo Championship

Lahiri, who began the day in tied-third place at TPC Potomac on Sunday, signed off with a 1-over 71 to finish the week on 3-under 277, five shots behind winner Max Homa of the US

Anirban Lahiri settles for tied-sixth place at Wells Fargo Championship

Potomac, Maryland, USA; India's Anirban Lahiri putts on the 16th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament in Maryland, USA. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

IANS

Charlotte (North Carolina), May 9

India’s Anirban Lahiri settled for a share of sixth place at the Wells Fargo Championship as two late bogeys dented his hopes of a maiden PGA Tour victory.

Lahiri, who began the day in tied-third place at TPC Potomac on Sunday, signed off with a 1-over 71 to finish the week on 3-under 277, five shots behind winner Max Homa of the US who clinched his second Wells Fargo Championship victory and fourth PGA Tour title after a closing 68.

The 34-year-old Indian rued successive bogeys on Hole Nos. 15 and 16.

“Very disappointed with how I finished over the last six holes, I think I battled quite hard and I put myself in a good position to make a run with five, six holes to go. Got through most of the difficult holes and then had close misses on 13 and 14, and then a poor shot on 15. Just a little disappointed and frustrated with how I ended up,” said Lahiri.

Still, Lahiri has every reason to be upbeat after producing a second top-10 of the season on the back of a runner-up finish at The Players Championship, the Tour’s flagship event, in March. He moved up to 44th place on the FedEx Cup standings and should also enhance his bid to earn a place in the International Team for the Presidents Cup later this year as well.

“All in all, it was a really good week,” said Lahiri, who also shot up 11 rungs to No. 74 on the latest Official World Golf Ranking.

“To be in contention on Sunday was (the) goal at the start of the week, so I can definitely look back and say I have accomplished the goal I had at the beginning of the week. I would have liked to finish it better and that’s definitely a work in progress. I feel like I’m playing well enough to at least put myself consistently in this situation. I’m proud of the way I handled everything that came my way.

“A lot of takeaways from the week, both positive and things that I can definitely improve on. I didn’t drive it very well this week, well below the standard that I usually set for myself.” He will take a week off as he and his wife, Ipsa are welcoming their second child, a boy, on May 22, the final day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. He has earned his place at the PGA Championship but is prepared to give it a miss if the baby does not arrive earlier than the due date. Lahiri’s last major appearance was at the 2019 US Open.

“I’m taking next week off in the hope that No. 2 does come Â… we’ll see,” said Lahiri, who finished T5 at the 2015 PGA Championship for his best major outing. “There’s a high likelihood that if he does decide to show up this coming week, then I guess I’ll show up at Southern Hills. Family definitely comes ahead of work.” CT Pan of Chinese Taipei was the next best-placed Asian finisher at T15 after closing with a 70 for 1-under 279 while Korea’s KH Lee, who was T8 after the first round, closed with 72 for T25. 2017 The Players champion Si Woo Kim carded a 75 to finish T37.

Final-Round Leaderboard

Max Homa: 67-66-71-68 -- 272 (-8);

Matt Fitzpatrick: 68-68-71-67 -- 274 (-6), Cameron Young: 68-71-69-66 -- 274 (-6); Keegan Bradley    70-65-67-72 -- 274 (-6); Rory McIlroy: 67-73-68-68-276 (-4).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

4
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

5
Trending

Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother's Day

6
Business

SII's Adar Poonawalla woos Elon Musk to invest in India for manufacturing Tesla cars

7
Coronavirus

Why do some people get sicker than others from Covid?

8
Punjab

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade

Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this

Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...

‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…,’ Elon Musk’s latest tweet an hour after he shares a post in connect to ‘Russia’

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

2 dead, 25 injured after 2 buses collide in Punjab’s Kurali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Servants steal 40-tola gold, ~4.35L from retd AIG’s house

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Mother’s Day: Legislators give credit for their success to mothers

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Patiala: Monthly theatre episode held