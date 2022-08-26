 India’s Linthoi Chanambam wins historic gold at World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo : The Tribune India

India’s Linthoi Chanambam wins historic gold at World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo

The 15-year-old from Manipur prevails over Brazil’s Bianca Reis in final to finish on top of the podium in women’s 57 kg contest

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, August 26

India’s Linthoi Chanambam claimed a historic gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, becoming the first from the country to win a medal in the tournament across any age group.

The 15-year-old from Manipur prevailed over Brazil’s Bianca Reis in the final to finish on top of the podium in the women’s 57 kg contest at the Arena Hotel Hills.

“I really don’t have the words and cannot explain how I am feeling right now. I only know that I’m very happy with this victory, and I hope to build on this,” said Linthoi, after her feat.

In July, she won a gold and opened India’s medal account on the third day of the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022 at Bangkok.

Linthoi claimed her gold medal in the 63kg category of the cadet event.

One of India’s brightest prospects on the Judo mat, Linthoi first showed glimpses of her talent when she won gold at the Sub-junior National Championships in 2018.

A part of the IIS’ judo programme since 2017, she has been on several exposure trips under the guidance of head coach Mamuka Kizilashvili, including camps at the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, Georgia and most recently in Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of the World Cadet Championships.

In November last year, Linthoi struck gold at the National Championships in Chandigarh, followed by another at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships, in Bangkok, in July.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took note of the young athlete’s remarkable achievement on Friday.

“LINTHOI WINS’s 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS. Reigning Asian Champion Linthoi Chanambam (W-57kg) defeat’s Bianca Reis 1-0 to win at Cadet World C’ships 2022. She scripts history to become Champion by winning 1st ever medal for India at the Worlds across any age-group,” the SAI tweeted.

