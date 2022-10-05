India’s Mumtaz Khan named FIH women’s Rising Star of year

New Delhi

Young India forward Mumtaz Khan was today named the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year on the back of her stellar role during the country’s campaign at the Junior World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

Kuala Lumpur

India’s S Shrikrishna wins World 6-Red Snooker title

Shrikrishna Suryanarayan today claimed the World 6-Red Snooker Championships title after defeating Habib Sabah of Bahrain 5-1 in a one-sided best- of-nine frames final here. The title was won by India’s Laxman Rawat in the last edition.

Tokyo

Casper Ruud loses, Nick Kyrgios wins at Japan Open

Top-seeded Casper Ruud lost and Nick Kyrgios won today at the Japan Open. Ruud, who reached the final at both the French Open and the U.S. Open this year, lost to Jaume Munar 6-3 6-3. Kyrgios defeated Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-1 to reach the Round of 16.

Leicester

Leicester earn first EPL win, drop Forest into last place

Getting 22 new signings to gel is proving to be a mightily difficult task for Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper. A 4-0 loss at previously winless Leicester dropped Forest into last place in the English Premier League on Monday. — Agencies