India’s Mumtaz Khan named FIH women’s Rising Star of year

New Delhi
Young India forward Mumtaz Khan was today named the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year on the back of her stellar role during the country’s campaign at the Junior World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.
Kuala Lumpur
India’s S Shrikrishna wins World 6-Red Snooker title
Shrikrishna Suryanarayan today claimed the World 6-Red Snooker Championships title after defeating Habib Sabah of Bahrain 5-1 in a one-sided best- of-nine frames final here. The title was won by India’s Laxman Rawat in the last edition.
Tokyo
Casper Ruud loses, Nick Kyrgios wins at Japan Open
Top-seeded Casper Ruud lost and Nick Kyrgios won today at the Japan Open. Ruud, who reached the final at both the French Open and the U.S. Open this year, lost to Jaume Munar 6-3 6-3. Kyrgios defeated Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-1 to reach the Round of 16.
Leicester
Leicester earn first EPL win, drop Forest into last place
Getting 22 new signings to gel is proving to be a mightily difficult task for Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper. A 4-0 loss at previously winless Leicester dropped Forest into last place in the English Premier League on Monday. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...