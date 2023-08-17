India’s newest star: Mohit Kumar 4th Indian male wrestler to become U20 world champion

PTI

Amman (Jordan), August 16

Mohit Kumar today became the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the U20 World Championships since 2019 after edging past Russia’s Eldar Akhmaduninov in the 61kg final.

Mohit was trailing 0-6 but the Russian, who is competing as an ‘individual neutral athlete’, lost steam as the bout progressed and the Indian took full advantage to reel off nine straight points and win 9-8.

Deepak Punia, who has made a transition to the senior circuit, was the last Indian to win gold at the U-20 World Championships. Before that, Palwinder Cheema (2001) and Ramesh Kumar (2001) had grabbed the world junior title. So Mohit is only the fourth Indian wrestler to win the coveted crown.

Jaideep won the 74kg bronze with a victory over Kyrgyszstan’s Zhakshylyk Ruslanovich Baitashov. The freestyle team has so far won five medals. Sagar Jaglan (79kg) won silver, while Deepak Chahal (97kg) and Sagar (57kg) won bronze yesterday.

On Thursday, Rajat Ruhal will be in contention to win a bronze in 125kg. He is up against Karanveer Singh Mahil from Canada.

Priya in final

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, Priya reached the 76kg final with a technical superiority win over USA’s Kennedy Alexis Blades in the semifinals. She will be up against Germany’s Laura Celine Kuehen in the title clash tomorrow.

Priya has a chance to become only the second woman grappler from India to grab the title. Last year, Antim Panghal had won gold in the 53kg category. Antim will open her title defence against Poland’s Nikola Monika Wisniewska in the pre-quarters.

Among the other Indian women in the fray today, only Arju (68kg) could make the medal round as Priyanshi Prajapat (50kg), Jyoti (55kg) and Nitika (59kg) faded early. Arju lost her semifinal 3-6 to Elizaveta Petliakova and will fight for a bronze.

