India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

New Delhi, September 29
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team’s chances in the ICC event.
A BCCI official said that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.
“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn’t travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.
Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events
Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...
Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act
Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu
He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...