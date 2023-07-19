India’s pride at stake against Bangladesh

Mirpur, July 18
Struggling Indian batters will need to find a way to play on a slow surface as they face Bangladesh in the second women’s ODI of their three-match series as they look to avoid an embarrassing series defeat here tomorrow.
Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled the Indian batters throughout the tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the fancied team suffered its first-ever loss to Bangladesh in ODIs.
India have a World Cup to play in Bangladesh next year and they need to learn to accumulate runs on such pitches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
Heavy rain in Patiala on Wednesday morning leads to flood-like situation in many areas
Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...
2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K's Kupwara
The army says it has recovered 4 AK assault rifles, 6 hand g...