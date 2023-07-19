India’s pride at stake against Bangladesh

PTI

Mirpur, July 18

Struggling Indian batters will need to find a way to play on a slow surface as they face Bangladesh in the second women’s ODI of their three-match series as they look to avoid an embarrassing series defeat here tomorrow.

Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled the Indian batters throughout the tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the fancied team suffered its first-ever loss to Bangladesh in ODIs.

India have a World Cup to play in Bangladesh next year and they need to learn to accumulate runs on such pitches.

