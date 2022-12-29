India’s Savitha Shri bags bronze in World Rapid Chess

Almaty (Kazakhstan)

Fifteen-year-old Indian Savitha Shri B today won a bronze medal in the women’s event of FIDE World Rapid Championship here. Seeded 36th, she finished with an impressive tally of eight points from 11 rounds to end third.

Kolkata

ATK Mohun Bagan end FC Goa's 3-game unbeaten run

ATK Mohun Bagan snapped FC Goa's three-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 win here today. A first-half strike by Anwar Ali was not enough as goals by Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous helped ATK Mohun Bagan reign supreme at the Saltlake Stadium here.

New Delhi

Women to begin Asian Cup qualification in March

India have been drawn in Group F of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 qualifiers Round 1, where they will take on Singapore in the opening match at Vietnam’s Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho Province on March 7. Indonesia is the other team in India’s group.

New Delhi

Shikha Pandey makes India comeback for T20 World Cup

Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey today made a surprise return to India’s 15-member squad for the Women’s 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa. The ICC event will be played from February 10 to 26.

Washington

ATP, WTA join forces for mixed teams tournament

The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins tomorrow in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake.

New Delhi

India ‘seriously’ considering bid for 2036 Games

India is “seriously” considering a bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said. The world’s second-most populous nation has previously hosted the Asian Games and the CWG, and Thakur said it was the “right time” to host the Olympics. “If India is making news in every sector, from manufacturing to services, then why not in the field of sports? India is looking very seriously at bidding for the 2036 Olympics,” Thakur added. — Agencies