 India’s shooters turn up heat in Cairo : The Tribune India

Shooting world cup

India’s shooters turn up heat in Cairo

India’s shooters turn up heat in Cairo

Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold. sai media



PTI

Cairo, February 20

India’s shooters swept the mixed team air pistol and rifle competitions in the ISSF World Cup here today.

R Narmada Nithin and reigning world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the 10m air rifle mixed team event to give India their first gold.

Narmada and Rudrankksh shot a stunning 635.8 in the Olympics event to top the 38-team 60-shot qualification round. That effort took them to the gold medal match, in which they defeated Hungary’s Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6.

Varun Tomar, who had won a bronze in the individual event on Sunday, then won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold with Rhythm Sangwan.

The duo of Tomar and Sangwan humbled the experienced Serbian pair of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the gold medal match. Tomar was the difference-maker in the match with his consistency. He missed the 10-point mark just three times out of 13, while Damir had six. The Indians led 10-6 and then 12-8, and then finally 14-10 before sealing the deal in the 13th series.

Earlier, Sangwan and Tomar topped their qualification round with a combined score of 583. The Serbian pair shot a 582 in qualification.

Tomar said, "I am feeling great. It has been a good tournament for me. I just kept calm and followed the process as instructed by the coach."

Sangwan said: "I gave my best and tried to relax myself as much as possible. I am happy that it turned out well."

India is atop the medals tally with two gold and one bronze. There are six more finals left in the tournament.

Both Narmada and Rudrankksh were all praise for each other. “Narmada shot brilliantly. I dedicate this to all our well-wishers,” Rudrankksh said.

“I am very excited as this is my first international medal at the senior level. So happy that it began with a gold. Could not have done it without Rudrankksh. He was just outstanding today,” Narmada said.

The second Indian pair of Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika finished seventh as the top-four made the medal rounds.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

2
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

3
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

4
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

5
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

6
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

7
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

High Court quashes notification on fixed monthly salary during probation

10
Comment

Pakistan in dire straits

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research