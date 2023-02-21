India’s shooters turn up heat in Cairo

PTI

Cairo, February 20

India’s shooters swept the mixed team air pistol and rifle competitions in the ISSF World Cup here today.

R Narmada Nithin and reigning world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the 10m air rifle mixed team event to give India their first gold.

Narmada and Rudrankksh shot a stunning 635.8 in the Olympics event to top the 38-team 60-shot qualification round. That effort took them to the gold medal match, in which they defeated Hungary’s Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6.

Varun Tomar, who had won a bronze in the individual event on Sunday, then won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold with Rhythm Sangwan.

The duo of Tomar and Sangwan humbled the experienced Serbian pair of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the gold medal match. Tomar was the difference-maker in the match with his consistency. He missed the 10-point mark just three times out of 13, while Damir had six. The Indians led 10-6 and then 12-8, and then finally 14-10 before sealing the deal in the 13th series.

Earlier, Sangwan and Tomar topped their qualification round with a combined score of 583. The Serbian pair shot a 582 in qualification.

Tomar said, "I am feeling great. It has been a good tournament for me. I just kept calm and followed the process as instructed by the coach."

Sangwan said: "I gave my best and tried to relax myself as much as possible. I am happy that it turned out well."

India is atop the medals tally with two gold and one bronze. There are six more finals left in the tournament.

Both Narmada and Rudrankksh were all praise for each other. “Narmada shot brilliantly. I dedicate this to all our well-wishers,” Rudrankksh said.

“I am very excited as this is my first international medal at the senior level. So happy that it began with a gold. Could not have done it without Rudrankksh. He was just outstanding today,” Narmada said.

The second Indian pair of Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika finished seventh as the top-four made the medal rounds.