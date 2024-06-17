India’s Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 71

New Delhi, June 17
India's Sumit Nagal continued his ascent in the ATP singles chart, climbing to a career-high ranking of 71 on Monday. His previous best was 77 last week.
The Olympic-bound Nagal jumped six places following his runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday.
The 26-year-old, who will be the sole Indian in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics, has so far logged 777 ATP points.
A string of impressive results in recent times has not only helped Nagal improve his ranking but also make the cut for singles event at the Paris Games.
The year began with a historic second round outing at the Australian Open. While he bowed out of the French Open in the first round, Nagal is set to compete at in the main draw of Wimbledon followed by the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros.
He had won the men's singles crown at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger event in Germany earlier this month and the Chennai Open in February.
Nagal, who is currently the best-ranked Indian singles player, has won four ATP Challenger titles since 2023 and Heilbronn was his fourth title on clay.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 dead, 60 injured after goods train crashes into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling
The mishap takes place near Rangapani station, about 7 km fr...
Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW
AIPEF wants offices to reduce working hours, shut Malls earl...
Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll
Byelection was necessitated following the resignation of She...
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US
Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...
NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with American counterpart Jake Sullivan; focus on iCET, regional, global issues
Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 t...