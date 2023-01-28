 Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, India bow out in quarters : The Tribune India

Briefly

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, India bow out in quarters

Jakarta

Lakshya Sen’s impressive run in the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament ended with a quarterfinals loss to Jonatan Christie here today. World No. 12 Sen lost 21-15 10-21 13-21 to world No. 3 Christie in a men’s singles match. In the women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 13-21 18-21 to Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

Dubai

Sharma starts with 74 at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Shubhankar Sharma, who had to wait for a day to begin his campaign due to bad weather, couldn’t hold on to a fine start as he finished with a disappointing 2-over 74 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour here today.

Ahmedabad

Ranji Trophy: Punjab, holders MP make it to quarterfinals

Defending champions Madhya Pradesh and Punjab qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy after finishing in the top two positions in Group D following a draw in their respective matches here today.

Brief scores: Tripura 362 vs MP 331 all out in 114.1 overs (Dubey 64; Dutta 5/82); Vidarbha 273/6 in 86 overs vs Punjab; Chandigarh 18/0 in 6 overs vs J&K; Hyderabad 355 and 124 all out in 37.4 overs (Rayudu 32; Rana 7/45) vs Delhi 433 all out in 100.5 overs and 47/1 in 8.4 overs; Haryana 233 and 168/7 decl (Yuvraj 77*, Mayank 4/44) vs Uttarakhand 269 and 61/5 in 23 overs (Jayant 3/50); HP 92/2 in 26 overs vs UP.

St John’s (Antigua)

Lara to work with Windies as performance mentor

West Indies great Brian Lara will work with the team as a performance mentor and is joining the squad in Zimbabwe ahead of a two-test series, Cricket West Indies said today.  — Agencies

Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string