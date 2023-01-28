Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, India bow out in quarters

Jakarta
Lakshya Sen’s impressive run in the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament ended with a quarterfinals loss to Jonatan Christie here today. World No. 12 Sen lost 21-15 10-21 13-21 to world No. 3 Christie in a men’s singles match. In the women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 13-21 18-21 to Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.
Dubai
Sharma starts with 74 at Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Shubhankar Sharma, who had to wait for a day to begin his campaign due to bad weather, couldn’t hold on to a fine start as he finished with a disappointing 2-over 74 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour here today.
Ahmedabad
Ranji Trophy: Punjab, holders MP make it to quarterfinals
Defending champions Madhya Pradesh and Punjab qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy after finishing in the top two positions in Group D following a draw in their respective matches here today.
Brief scores: Tripura 362 vs MP 331 all out in 114.1 overs (Dubey 64; Dutta 5/82); Vidarbha 273/6 in 86 overs vs Punjab; Chandigarh 18/0 in 6 overs vs J&K; Hyderabad 355 and 124 all out in 37.4 overs (Rayudu 32; Rana 7/45) vs Delhi 433 all out in 100.5 overs and 47/1 in 8.4 overs; Haryana 233 and 168/7 decl (Yuvraj 77*, Mayank 4/44) vs Uttarakhand 269 and 61/5 in 23 overs (Jayant 3/50); HP 92/2 in 26 overs vs UP.
St John’s (Antigua)
Lara to work with Windies as performance mentor
West Indies great Brian Lara will work with the team as a performance mentor and is joining the squad in Zimbabwe ahead of a two-test series, Cricket West Indies said today. — Agencies
