Indonesia open: Lone wolf Sen enters last-8

PTI

Jakarta, June 6

Star shuttler Lakshya Sen was the lone bright spot on a grim day for India as he entered the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 with a win over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto here today.

Sen hardly batted an eyelid while securing a 21-9 21-15 win over Nishimoto in their pre-quarterfinal.

However, it was curtains for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women’s doubles.

The Indian pair went down to Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-19 19-21 19-21 after an intense Round-of-16 match.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also exited the tournament, bringing an end to India’s campaign in the women’s doubles. Tanisha and Ashwini were beaten by South Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee 21-13 19-21 21-13.

Later in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy were ousted by China’s Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong 21-9 21-11 in a lopsided contest.

