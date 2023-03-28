Indore pitch rating changed from poor to below average

Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has upgraded the pitch rating of Indore’s Holkar Stadium — the venue for the third Test between India and Australia — to ‘below average’ from ‘poor’ following a BCCI appeal. The ICC also gave the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad — the venue for the fourth Test — an ‘average’ rating.

New Delhi

ISSF World Cup: Raiza best Indian on show on Day 1

Skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon shot a 70 to emerge as the best Indian on show on Day 1 of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus, today. Raiza, competing in the women’s section, was in 14th spot after three rounds of qualification and will be aiming to finish among the top-eight with 50 targets coming up tomorrow, before the final rounds begin on the same day. In the men’s skeet, India’s Angad Vir Singh Bajwa also shot a 70 but found himself in the 47th spot.

London

Antonio Conte leaves Spurs by mutual consent

Antonio Conte has left his position as Tottenham manager by mutual consent, the Premier League club said Sunday. The Italian’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been appointed acting head coach for the rest of the season.

Sharjah

Landmark series win for Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Afghanistan chased down 130 to beat a new-look Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I with one ball remaining and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It is the first time that Afghanistan has won a series against a top-six ranked ICC team. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (44) and Ibrahim Zadran (38) led Afghanistan’s chase as they reached 133/3 with a ball to spare. — Agencies