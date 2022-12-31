 Injured Rishabh Pant all set to miss Australia series; three-way race between Bharat, Upendra and Kishan for Test wicketkeeper’s slot : The Tribune India

Injured Rishabh Pant all set to miss Australia series; three-way race between Bharat, Upendra and Kishan for Test wicketkeeper’s slot

Pant is being treated at Max Dehradun for multiple injuries

Injured Rishabh Pant all set to miss Australia series; three-way race between Bharat, Upendra and Kishan for Test wicketkeeper’s slot

File photo of Rishabh Pant. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 31

The extent of Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear, after his horrific car accident, is yet to be ascertained but if BCCI sources are to be believed, he is set to miss the upcoming four-Test series against Australia.

Pant’s absence from competitive cricket could be a prolonged one and it will be premature to even zero in on a date at this point in time, and hence, one of the biggest challenges for the new selection committee will be to select the two keeper-batters for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Indian Test wicketkeeper’s slot is now suddenly up for grabs and it could be an interesting three-horse race between Pant’s current understudy Kona Bharat, India A’s second keeper Upendra Yadav and white-ball specialist, Ishan Kishan, when the Test series starts in Nagpur from February 9.

The 25-year-old lost control of his Mercedes car while driving from Delhi to Rourkee on Friday morning and hit the divider near Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur area. He was first rushed to a local medical facility but is now being treated at Max Dehradun for multiple injuries.

While X-Ray and CT scan reports have ruled out any fractural, brain or spinal injuries, the multiple ligament tear in his knee and ankle will certainly keep him out for an extensive period. It could be anything between two to six months depending upon the grade of the ligament tear.

“He has extensive swelling so MRI of ankle and knee is yet to be conducted. Once he is fit enough to travel, he will come to Mumbai where he will be under the board’s empanelled doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala,” a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The new selection committee will have effectively three choices. The two India A keepers Bharat and Upendra straightaway make it to the main squad or a dashing left-hander like Kishan could make the cut.

In the case of Sanju Samson and Kishan, both didn’t keep in Ranji Trophy for Kerala and Jharkhand, respectively.

Technically, Bharat being the second keeper of the Test side could make his debut in Nagpur but, as a package, Upendra is far better. He is a good keeper and a clean hitter with an average of 45 plus.

However, in the case of Pant, there is an X-factor which Bharat or Upendra, despite being good performers, don’t possess.

Ishan or Sanju are better choices having already handled pressures of international cricket, but both will now regret handing over the big gloves to Kumar Kushagra and Ponnan Rahul, respectively.

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

