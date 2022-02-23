Injury rules Deepak Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20Is

New Delhi
India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. The bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. The series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.
Margao
ISL: Mumbai beat East Bengal, return to top-four
Defending champions Mumbai City FC returned to contention for a semifinal spot with a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League here today. Bipin Singh’s goal in the 51st minute helped Mumbai climb up to fourth place with 28 points.
Chandigarh
DMSA win in Harbhajan Memorial football
Abhishek Rattu scored as brace as DMSA, Anandpur Sahib, registered a 3-0 win over Football Academy, Baddon, in the opening match of the college category in the 59th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament SGGS College, Mahilpur. In the club category, Dalbir Football Academy, Patiala, went down 0-3 to Youth Football Club, Mahilpur.
Melbourne
Cummins, Warner to miss Pakistan white-ball leg
Australia test captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner will not feature in the limited-overs meetings with Pakistan next month after they were left out of the squad for a trio of One-day internationals and a T20 clash. Aaron Finch will lead a 16-man limited-overs squad that includes Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. — Agencies
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...