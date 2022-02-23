Injury rules Deepak Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20Is

New Delhi

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. The bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. The series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.

Margao

ISL: Mumbai beat East Bengal, return to top-four

Defending champions Mumbai City FC returned to contention for a semifinal spot with a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League here today. Bipin Singh’s goal in the 51st minute helped Mumbai climb up to fourth place with 28 points.

Chandigarh

DMSA win in Harbhajan Memorial football

Abhishek Rattu scored as brace as DMSA, Anandpur Sahib, registered a 3-0 win over Football Academy, Baddon, in the opening match of the college category in the 59th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament SGGS College, Mahilpur. In the club category, Dalbir Football Academy, Patiala, went down 0-3 to Youth Football Club, Mahilpur.

Melbourne

Cummins, Warner to miss Pakistan white-ball leg

Australia test captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner will not feature in the limited-overs meetings with Pakistan next month after they were left out of the squad for a trio of One-day internationals and a T20 clash. Aaron Finch will lead a 16-man limited-overs squad that includes Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. — Agencies