 Inter beat city rival Milan 1-0 to reach 1st Champions League final in more than a decade : The Tribune India

Inter beat city rival Milan 1-0 to reach 1st Champions League final in more than a decade

Inter will face either 14-time champion Real Madrid or another juggernaut in Manchester City on June 10 in Istanbul

Inter beat city rival Milan 1-0 to reach 1st Champions League final in more than a decade

Inter Milan fans celebrate after the match at San Siro in Milan, Italy, on May 16, 2023. Reuters



AP

Milan, May 17

Inter Milan reached its first Champions League final in more than a decade with a 1-0 victory against city rival AC Milan.

Inter had a 2-0 lead from the first leg of the semifinal and Lautaro Martinez’s 74th-minute goal on Tuesday ended any hopes for Milan to stage a comeback.

Several players from both teams fell to the ground in tears at the final whistle as the Nerazzurri won the so-called “Euroderby” 3-0 on aggregate to progress to its first final since it won the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010.

Inter players and staff celebrated for long afterwards with their fans, singing and dancing in front of the Curva Nord packed full of Nerazzurri supporters in an electric atmosphere at San Siro — the stadium that both teams share.

“It’s obviously a great emotion, a dream that I had together with the guys, that we nurtured right from when the draw was made,” Inter coach Stefano Inzaghi said.

“We had to believe in ourselves and we have got here by merit, no one has gifted us anything.

“We had a long road, with difficulties but I think we earned it. I think probably from tomorrow we’ll realize more what we have done. But it’s a wonderful night with the fans, with our family, you can’t ask for anything more.”    

Inter will face either 14-time champion Real Madrid or another juggernaut in Manchester City on June 10 in Istanbul. The second leg of the other semifinal is on Wednesday, with the scoreline locked at 1-1.

“Whoever we end up with, we will be unlucky, because they are two really great teams with incredible quality,” Inzaghi said with a wry smile.

“I will watch tomorrow’s match, like I watched the first leg. … Obviously we will follow it closely.”

For Milan, the lengthy wait goes on. It last reached the showpiece event in 2007, when it won the last of its seven titles.

“At the moment there’s only disappointment, there’s only disappointment because we could have been in a Champions League final,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

“But if we think that last year we went out in the group stage and this year we managed to reach the semifinals we can and should be proud.

“But it’s clear we dreamt of reaching the final, we wanted the final, we wanted to beat our rivals.”

Milan was able to welcome back Rafael Leão. He missed last week’s loss with a thigh injury and the Rossoneri were hoping his comeback would inspire the team to do the same.

The difference was immediately apparent as Milan played with an intensity it sorely lacked in the first leg amid a frantic start from both teams.

Brahim Díaz saw a weak shot comfortably smothered by Inter goalkeeper André Onana early on before Leão almost got Milan back into it with his first real sight of goal, shortly before halftime. The winger sprinted into the left of the area but his angled drive grazed the outside of the far post.

Inter also had its chances to score the goal that would have all but killed the tie off as Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired over the bar, while Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan pulled off a brilliant reaction save to keep out an Edin Džeko header from close range.

Inter sealed its place in the final when Martínez made his way into left side of the area and exchanged passes with Romelu Lukaku — who had come on for Džeko less than 10 minutes earlier — before firing in at the near post.

It was that same formidable attacking partnership that fired Inter to the Serie A title two years ago, earning the duo the nickname “LuLa.”              

“The biggest regret is the first 10 minutes of the first leg when we conceded two goals in three, four minutes,” Pioli said.

“And also not scoring tonight when we had the chances … that would have given us the enthusiasm, the energy, the extra confidence that could have helped us open up the match.” 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

2
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

5
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

6
Nation EXPLAINER

When the world’s second richest man Elon Musk likes his ‘butter chicken’

7
Nation

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

8
Haryana

Arrested IAS officer sent to four-day police custody in Faridabad

9
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

10
Haryana

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi

Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM, say sources

TV reports quote sources while putting Siddaramaiah as front...

Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Rahul Gandhi

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab

Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe against Adani group

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe

The court’s comments come after Solicitor General Tushar Meh...

Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence

Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence

The official at the DGCA say no hospitalisation was required


Cities

View All

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader Balwinder Gill’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Punjab Cabinet meeting venue changed to PAP complex, Jalandhar

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Paddy sowing: Water level down, Punjab govt ups DSR drive