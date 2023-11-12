Inter Miami celebrate Lionel Messi’s 8th Ballon D’Or win

Fort Lauderdale, november 11

Lionel Messi held the Ballon D’Or over his head as fireworks lit up the sky to bring a pregame ceremony to a close. And with that, Inter Miami got to celebrate the game’s greatest player one more time in 2023. Messi was on the field for his Major League Soccer club on Friday night for a friendly against New York City FC, a match put together to commemorate his eighth time winning the Ballon D’Or — presented annually to the game’s top player — at a black-tie ceremony in Paris last month. No other player has won that award more than five times. Messi — carrying the trophy in his left hand — walked to midfield on a gold carpet laid out across the pitch, where MLS Commissioner Don Garber was among those awaiting his arrival for a brief pregame ceremony. He embraced Garber, Inter Miami owners Jorge and Jose Mas, then hoisted the trophy as the crowd roared. “To me, it is something beautiful to share with you,” Messi said. “I’ve only been here a little while but it really feels like I’ve been here a long time. AP

