Inter-State Athletics: Running the show: Kiran, Gurindervir deliver on promise

Deepankar Sharda
Panchkula, June 28
When Kiran Pahal walked out onto the track, she was welcomed by a loud cheer from a section of the crowd. A day after announcing herself on the big stage with a stellar performance to qualify for the Paris Olympics in women’s 400 metres, Kiran had the eyes of the ‘world’ on her as she got into position at the starting block.
After winning her semifinal with a personal best time of 50.92 seconds yesterday, Kiran had promised to go all out in the final as well. And the Haryana athlete did not disappoint — the grimace on her face even as she crossed the finish line more than a second ahead of the silver medallist a testament to her all-out effort.
With her blazing run, matching her personal best, Kiran didn’t just win her second National Championship gold — her first coming in 2022 — but also proved that she deserved her place in the Paris-bound squad.
Interestingly, the 23-year-old could have missed the Paris ticket had she not managed to arrange a new pair of spikes from a sponsor.
Just after completing the final, while the other runners were looking at the big screen, Kiran ran towards the changing room to take off her spikes and place those in the bag. “I had only one pair of spikes and those were not in a good condition. I was not sure if I was going to participate with those spikes,” said Kiran.
“I couldn’t have managed to get the shoes worth Rs 20,000 from my salary. I got a new pair on June 1, gifted by a private sponsor... I am grateful. I had to attend some extra sessions to get comfortable with the new shoes,” she added.
‘Golden’ Gurindervir
While Kiran proved her mettle, Punjab’s Gurindervir Singh made good on his promise by bagging the men’s 100 metres gold medal, and then enthralled the audience with his signature thigh-slap after the race.
The 23-year-old clocked his season’s best time of 10.32 seconds to beat a tough field that included Animesh Kujur and Amlan Borgohain.
“My target was 10 seconds but I am happy to win,” said Gurindervir, who has a personal best of 10.27. “One thing is very clear, I have to work hard in the coming months. Right now, though, I am just eager to wear the gold medal,” he added.
Haryana’s Khan wins 1,500m gold
Promising middle-distance runner Parvej Khan of Haryana, who earlier this year became the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships of the United States, also lived up to the expectations as he won the men’s 1,500m gold with a time of 3 minute and 42.95 seconds. The Olympics qualifying time of 3:33.50, though, was far away. “Next year, I will try do well in competitions like the Asian Championships, and the Asian Games (2026),” he said. pti
