 Inter-State Athletics: Running the show: Kiran, Gurindervir deliver on promise : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Inter-State Athletics: Running the show: Kiran, Gurindervir deliver on promise

Inter-State Athletics: Running the show: Kiran, Gurindervir deliver on promise

Inter-State Athletics: Running the show: Kiran, Gurindervir deliver on promise

Punjab’s Gurindervir Singh won the 100m with a time of 10.32s. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, June 28

When Kiran Pahal walked out onto the track, she was welcomed by a loud cheer from a section of the crowd. A day after announcing herself on the big stage with a stellar performance to qualify for the Paris Olympics in women’s 400 metres, Kiran had the eyes of the ‘world’ on her as she got into position at the starting block.

Tamil Nadu’s Rosy Meena Paulraj won the pole vault gold. Tribune photo: Vicky

After winning her semifinal with a personal best time of 50.92 seconds yesterday, Kiran had promised to go all out in the final as well. And the Haryana athlete did not disappoint — the grimace on her face even as she crossed the finish line more than a second ahead of the silver medallist a testament to her all-out effort.

With her blazing run, matching her personal best, Kiran didn’t just win her second National Championship gold — her first coming in 2022 — but also proved that she deserved her place in the Paris-bound squad.

Interestingly, the 23-year-old could have missed the Paris ticket had she not managed to arrange a new pair of spikes from a sponsor.

Kiran Pahal won the women’s 400m. Tribune photo

Just after completing the final, while the other runners were looking at the big screen, Kiran ran towards the changing room to take off her spikes and place those in the bag. “I had only one pair of spikes and those were not in a good condition. I was not sure if I was going to participate with those spikes,” said Kiran.

“I couldn’t have managed to get the shoes worth Rs 20,000 from my salary. I got a new pair on June 1, gifted by a private sponsor... I am grateful. I had to attend some extra sessions to get comfortable with the new shoes,” she added.

‘Golden’ Gurindervir

While Kiran proved her mettle, Punjab’s Gurindervir Singh made good on his promise by bagging the men’s 100 metres gold medal, and then enthralled the audience with his signature thigh-slap after the race.

The 23-year-old clocked his season’s best time of 10.32 seconds to beat a tough field that included Animesh Kujur and Amlan Borgohain.

“My target was 10 seconds but I am happy to win,” said Gurindervir, who has a personal best of 10.27. “One thing is very clear, I have to work hard in the coming months. Right now, though, I am just eager to wear the gold medal,” he added.

Haryana’s Khan wins 1,500m gold

Promising middle-distance runner Parvej Khan of Haryana, who earlier this year became the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships of the United States, also lived up to the expectations as he won the men’s 1,500m gold with a time of 3 minute and 42.95 seconds. The Olympics qualifying time of 3:33.50, though, was far away. “Next year, I will try do well in competitions like the Asian Championships, and the Asian Games (2026),” he said. pti

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

2
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

3
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

4
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

5
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

6
World

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

7
India

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

8
Amritsar

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

9
India

Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid uproar over NEET paper leak controversy

10
Punjab Jalandhar West bypoll

Another row, BJP alleges Akali Dal candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll not Scheduled Caste

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

Top News

5 Army soldiers swept away in flash floods near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...

Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili

Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili

After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...

Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks

Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks

Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission

Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...


Cities

View All

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Passengers complain of overcharging for bottled water by vendors in trains, on railway stations

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Chandigarh Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Chandigarh's Sector 53

Chandigarh travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh: Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

After rain inundates Delhi, govt sets up control room to monitor waterlogging

L-G convenes meet, cancels officials’ leave

Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Know your candidates – A peep into their past

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

Cop caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Robbery bid cracked, three land in police net

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions