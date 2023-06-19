Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri, India hit the mark

PTI

Bhubaneswar, June 18

Captain Sunil Chhetri rose to the occasion with his 87th international goal as India won the Intercontinental Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lebanon in the final here today. Lallianzuala Chhangte struck the evening’s second goal to cap an impressive display as India enjoyed another clean sheet. This is India’s second title triumph in the tournament, following their win in the inaugural edition in 2018.

The 38-year-old Chhetri found the back of the net in the 46th minute. India consolidated their position in the 66th minute. Chhangte, the provider of the first goal, found the target to leave India’s 99-ranked opponents stunned. “We were good in the first 10 minutes but then we seemed to have disappeared. I was angry and spoke to the players at the half-time break. We were very good in the second half but still lots of work needs to be done to prepare ourselves for teams like Australia (in the AFC Asian Cup),” India coach Igor Stimac said.