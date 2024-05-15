 International League T20 from January 11, 2025; Rayudu notable Indian name as Warner, Russell, Pooran confirm participation : The Tribune India

  International League T20 from January 11, 2025; Rayudu notable Indian name as Warner, Russell, Pooran confirm participation

International League T20 from January 11, 2025; Rayudu notable Indian name as Warner, Russell, Pooran confirm participation

The 34-match ILT20 will be played at three venues — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

International League T20 from January 11, 2025; Rayudu notable Indian name as Warner, Russell, Pooran confirm participation

Ambati Rayudu. File



PTI

Dubai, May 15

Global stars like Australia’s David Warner, West Indians Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell will take part in the third edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) scheduled in the UAE from January 11 to February 9, 2025, the organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The notable name from India will be Ambati Rayudu, who has already retired from all forms of domestic cricket and is eligible to play.

Rayudu also plays in the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA.

The 34-match ILT20 will be played at three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The six franchises in the league are: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Some of the other big names of franchise cricket who will be seen in action here include Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings, David Willey, Sunil Narine, Tim David, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes and Martin Guptill.

Fans can watch this action-packed event on Zee’s widely distributed and viewed linear TV channels and on one of India’s leading OTT platforms - ZEE5.

