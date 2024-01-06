 IOA cannot exercise control over WFI; United World Wrestling should lift ban: Sanjay Singh to world body chief : The Tribune India

File photo of Sanjay Singh. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, January 6

The WFI has reminded United World Wrestling (UWW) that as per the international body’s rules and the IOC charter, the Indian Olympic Association “cannot exercise any control” on the newly-elected body, and asked the UWW to immediately lift the provisional suspension it imposed in August last year.

The newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India chief Sanjay Singh, whose body was suspended by the sports ministry three days after it came to power and an IOA ad-hoc panel was re-instituted to run the sport, in his letter to UWW president Nenad Lalovic has also said that any influence by the IOA in wrestling should be deemed “illegal” by UWW.

“Pursuant to the election, the newly-elected body has taken charge of the WFI and is managing its affairs, and we await the lifting of the provisional suspension imposed by the UWW,” said Sanjay Singh in his letter to Lalovic on Friday, a copy of which is with PTI.

“We understand that we continue to be an affiliated member of the UWW. However, there is a provisional suspension imposed by the UWW which was to be vacated after holding of the elections of the WFI as mentioned in your letter dated 23rd August 2023.”

Sanjay, who won the polls on December 21 by a huge margin, also drew UWW’s attention to a Delhi High Court order which prohibits IOA’s interference in the affairs of the National Sports Federations.

“We would also like to draw your attention to a judgment of the High Court of Delhi against the IOA which was passed on l6th August 2023, which stated that the IOA cannot exercise any control of authority over a National Sports Federation. Any influence by the IOA would be illegal, NSF’s are independent entities.”

Sanjay, a close associate of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also pointed out that when the Indian courts, the UWW rules and the Olympic charter all profess autonomy of NSF’s how could the IOA breach those rules.

“As can be seen whether it’s the Courts in India, the UWW rules or the Olympic Charter, all three mandate the autonomy of the NSF’s and the IOA even otherwise cannot be any controlling factor to accept or reject an election of a NSF which would be as per its own constitution.

“Hence, we request you to accept the elections of the WFI as has been done in the past many decades by the UWW and lift the provisional suspension of the WFI. The IOA also does not and cannot approve any election of any other NSF in India as well. It would not be fair to put the WFI as an exception for something that is not even legally correct,” he added.

He said the elections were held in a free and fair manner under the directives of the Supreme Court and the IOA was notified at every step.

“All this (elections) was done transparently and the IOA was well aware of the entire process as the same was being done from the office of the IOA only. All successful candidates were also issued due certificates of election by the Returning Officer,” he said.

Sanjay also pointed out that the ministry had issued a letter confirming the successful completion of the poll process.

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports issued a letter just after 3 days of the election and confirming that the elections were held on 21.12.2023, in which Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh has been elected as President and Shri Prem Chand Lochab as Secretary General and other office-bearers. The copy of this letter is also attached herewith for your perusal,” wrote the WFI chief.

