IOA chief Batra files police complaint for someone ‘impersonating’ him

New Delhi, February 9
Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has filed a complaint to the police stating that somebody is “impersonating” him and “sending emails”.
“...a person is impersonating me as president, Indian Olympic Association and sending emails. Accordingly, your attention is drawn to the attached emails which has been sent by the offender, impersonating the undersigned,” Batra wrote in the complaint.
“Would be grateful if this issue be investigated and be taken to a logical conclusion,” he said in the complaint addressed to Delhi Commissioner of Police for Cyber Cell at Dwarka.
He, however, did not specify the emails that were sent in his name.
Batra is also president of International Hockey Federation and member of International Olympic Committee.
He was elected as IOA chief in 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon