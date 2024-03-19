IOA disbands ad hoc panel, WFI in charge

New Delhi, March 18
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has dissolved the ad hoc committee that was constituted to run the sport of wrestling.
In an official communication signed by IOA director George Mathew, the body announced the decision, saying that after the United World Wrestling lifted the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the trial process was completed there was no need for the continuation of the ad hoc panel.
After the Sports Ministry suspended the WFI executive in December despite fair elections in which the Sanjay Singh-led executive was elected, the IOA formed the committee, which was headed by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa and included MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar, to run the affairs of the sport.
“The decision to dissolve the ad hoc committee comes in the light of lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India by the United World Wrestling and the successful completion of selection trials by the ad hoc committee appointed by the IOA as per the directive of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. Consequent upon the aforementioned developments, there is no further need for running the activities of the WFI through an ad hoc committee,” the letter said.
“However, as instructed by the UWW, it is imperative that the WFI appoint a safeguarding committee/officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations and guidelines set forth by the UWW and other relevant authorities. Furthermore, the WFI is also directed to conduct the elections of the Athletes Commission in the time bound manner, in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines. This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in decision making processes of the WFI,” the letter added.
Interestingly, the IOA had told the Delhi High Court that the ad hoc panel was still running the game in the country despite the fact that the UWW had already lifted the ban last month.
