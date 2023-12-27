 IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended Wrestling Federation of India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended Wrestling Federation of India

IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended Wrestling Federation of India

The IOA said that the newly-elected president and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions

IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended Wrestling Federation of India

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. PTI file photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 27

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday constituted a three-member ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI after the sports ministry suspended the wrestling national body for not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions.

Wushu Association of India president Bhupinder Singh Bajwa will be the chairman of the panel with hockey Olympian M M Somaya and former international shuttler Manjusha Kanwar being the other two members.

The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the WFI, three days after it elected new office bearers with Brij Bhushan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh as president, and also asked IOA to constitute an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the sports body.

The IOA said in a release that the newly-elected president and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and also flouted principles of good governance.

“The IOA has recently become aware that the recently appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by IOC and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA- appointed Ad hoc Committee,” IOA president PT Usha said in the release.

“This not only highlights a governance gap within the federation but also signifies a noticeable departure from established norms.

“Since the IOA considers adherence to governance norms as vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability and to safeguard the interests of sportspersons as espoused by IOC and to ensure continuity, it has been decided to appoint an Ad hoc committee...”

The ad hoc committee was tasked to oversee and supervise WFI's operations, which include athlete selection, submitting entries for athletes to participate in international events, organizing sports activities, handling bank accounts, managing the website, and other related responsibilities.

Bajwa was also one of the members of the ad hoc committee formed by the IOA in April to run the affairs of WFI and to conduct its elections.

After repeated delays due to court cases, elections were finally held on December 21 with Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay winning the presidential poll.

Hours after getting elected as WFI President on Thursday, Sanjay had announced that age group national championships will be held from December 28 in Gonda in UP, which is BJP MP Brij Bhushan's constituency.

The government, while suspending the WFI, cited its “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

The ministry felt the new WFI body was working under the complete control of its former office-bearers, which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

Sanjay's election as WFI chief led to Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik announcing her retirement from wrestling, while Tokyo Games bronze winner Bajrang Punia also returned his Padma Shri to the government.

World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat followed suit as she returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

The trio had led a five-month-long protest of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan of sexually exploiting several women grapplers.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘Returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award’, wrestler Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

2
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab PAC meet

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

4
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

5
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

6
Himachal

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

7
India

Over two dozen passengers of Nicaragua-bound plane detained in France, decline to return to India

8
India

Deepfakes: Content not permitted under IT rules must be clearly communicated to users, Centre tells social media platforms

9
India

India, Russia ink pact to build more nuclear power plants

10
Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J-K

Have full faith that Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, Rajnath Singh says in Rajouri

Says mistakes that hurt countrymen should not happen

Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in Rajouri, assures justice

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri, assures justice

Three civilians were found dead last week after being allege...

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi

Police have increased security in the national capital after...

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as Principal Secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Alleges that the state has been facing discrimination


Cities

View All

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

3 peddlers held with 1.5-kg heroin

Construction of speed breakers puts brakes on traffic flow in Amritsar

Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

Couple crushed to death by tipper on Airport Road

Chandigarh air remains ‘very poor’ for 2nd day

Committee gives nod to 17 more C&D waste collection centres

EWS admissions in non-minority private schools start on January 10

Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

Former JNU employee arrested for duping professors of varsity, IIT Delhi of over Rs 11 crore

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’

L-G wants 3 lakh tulips to bloom across Delhi

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Gambling case: Prosecution’s failure led to acquittal of AAP MLA Angural

10 days on, cops still clueless

Five more teams seal quarterfinal berth in hockey meet

MP Rinku for easing traffic at PAP chowk

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Dense fog to continue for few days

Two thieves arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Youth hacked to death by 3 miscreants

Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Gangster Malkeet sent to three-day police remand

Capacity building programme ends