IOA head PT Usha to contest for CWG federation VP post

Chennai

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha will take a step further as an administrator as she will be contesting the upcoming Commonwealth Games Federation elections for the post of vice-president. The elections will be held in November.

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round

London

Without a trophy since 2008, Tottenham have seen one of their two realistic shots at silverware this season disappear already. Tottenham lost 3-5 in a penalty shootout to Fulham to get eliminated in the second round after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

England women to earn same match fees as men’s team

LONDON

The England & Wales Cricket Board has increased match fees for the women’s team to bring them in line with the men’s team, the governing body said.

Agencies

