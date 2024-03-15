IOA president Usha demands zero tolerance policy on doping

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 14

India’s dubious status as the second ranked country behind only Russia when it comes to doping violations does not sit well with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha.

I call upon athletes, National Sports Federations and other sports organisations to prioritise stringent anti-doping measures to preserve the purity and spirit of sport for generations to come — PT Usha, IOA President

Last year, India jumped to second position in the number of anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) with 59 instances. Russia reported 135 cases.

Early this year, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) came out with a report that pegged India as the second worst country in its 10-year global study of positive doping cases in minors. The finding was based on a report titled ‘Operation Refuge’ after broad analysis of doping amongst minors in sport.

And with the Paris Olympics just months away, Usha does not want any taint before the Indian contingent heads to the Games. As an athlete and advocate for clean and fair competition, Usha has demanded zero tolerance for doping in sports. Not only has she requested the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to test all the Indian hopefuls for the Paris Games, she also wants all the National Sports Federation (NSF) to have stringent anti-doping measures.

“Doping not only undermines the integrity of sports but also poses significant risks to the health and well-being of athletes. I firmly believe that true athletic achievement stems from dedication, hard work and adherence to ethical principles.” Usha told The Tribune.

“I call upon athletes, National Sports Federations and other sports organisations to prioritise stringent anti-doping measures to preserve the purity and spirit of sport for generations to come,” she added.

Further, Usha has written at least two letters to NADA director general Ashish Bhargava. In the first letter sent last month, Usha shared the long list of Indian athletes — around 650 in number — that are likely to take part at the Games. Her plea is that all of these athletes need to be tested both in and out of competition. In a second reminder sent earlier this week, she has asked the NADA officials to see to it that all precautions and measures are taken so that doping does not cast a shadow over India’s standing in the sporting world.

Further, she has also requested the officials to test the athletes at the India Open 400m competition that is to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from March 18.

