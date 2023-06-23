IOA rebuked for lacking ‘good governance’ practices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

A day before the Olympic Day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reminded the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) about its failure to follow good governance principles.

Notably, the IOC executive board has flagged the issue of the women wrestlers, also asking the IOA to work closely with the United World Wrestling (UWW) to sort out the matter.

Moreover, the IOC board is also irked by the IOA’s failure to appoint a CEO/secretary general of the body. As per the new constitution that was cleared by the IOC, the Indian body had to appoint a CEO within 60 days. The IOA had advertised for the position in January and got seven applications, but only one met the requirements. The body has advertised for the position again with new terms of reference.

“The NOC of India has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO/Secretary General without any further delay, in accordance with the NOC Constitution, so as to normalise the situation within the NOC. Unfortunately, the NOC has yet to complete this process. The IOC continues to monitor this issue,” the IOC said in a statement after its board meeting.

“In addition, the NOC of India has been requested to liaise and work closely with the International Federations in order to address a number of ongoing issues affecting Indian Sports Federations, in a coordinated manner and in accordance with the rules and directives of the International Federations concerned. This includes, in particular, the situation of the Wrestling Federation in India,” the statement added.

This is the second time within a month that the IOC has issued a statement about the wrestlers’ issue. In the immediate aftermath of the May 28 incident when Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Satyawart Kadian and Sangeeta Phogat were detained, the IOC had criticised the police action against the athletes.

“The treatment of the Indian wrestling athletes over the weekend was very disturbing. The IOC insists that the allegations by the wrestlers are followed up on by an unbiased, criminal investigation in line with local law,” the IOC had said in the statement.

“We understand that a first step towards such a criminal investigation has been made, but more steps have to follow before concrete actions become visible. We urge that the safety and wellbeing of these athletes is duly considered throughout this process and that this investigation will be speedily concluded,” the statement added.