IOA, WFI working to get accreditation for Vinesh Phogat’s coach

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, April 15

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have come together to help Vinesh Phogat get her support staff by her side at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Vinesh, who will represent India in the 50kg category, had alleged through a lengthy post that the WFI through its coaches will try to trap her in the doping net. In the same post, she alleged that the government was not helping her to get accreditation for her coach Woller Akos, physiotherapist Ashwini Patil and sparring partner Arvind for the tournament.

Having refuted the allegations, WFI president Sanjay Singh, along with IOA president PT Usha, has ensured that Vinesh will in all likelihood have her personal staff at the tournament that will be held on April 19-21.

After Vinesh’s post, the duo got in touch with each other and an email was sent to the United World Wrestling (UWW) offices seeking accreditation for the trio.

After getting the all-clear from UWW, a separate email was also sent to the organisers of the meet — Wrestling Federation of The Kyrgyz Republic — in this regard. The organisers have agreed to this in principle, subject to funds released by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The SAI had already cleared the proposal to incur all the expenses on April 4.

“We sent an email on Saturday. We never wanted to act against her. We had already sent the names by the time she requested us to accommodate her coach and two others,” Sanjay Singh told The Tribune.

“The organisers have agreed to give accreditation to all of them. The moment they receive the money, the process will be completed but I do not see any reason why it will be stopped now,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA #Vinesh Phogat