IOC says no to 25% reservation for athletes in IOA

Tribune News Service

Ahmedabad, October 7

In what may come as a relief to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) functionaries, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has agreed in principle with the Delhi High Court, which sought changes in the Indian body’s constitution.

The HC in its August 16 order had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) to prepare the new constitution as per the sports code and prepare a fresh electoral roll.

The order had summarily dismissed the voting rights of the State Olympic Associations and directed that only those NSFs in the Olympics disciplines should be members of the IOA with voting rights. Further, the clause barring the IOA members from standing in the elections was also deemed to be against the norms.

The IOC in a statement today has agreed to almost all the recommendations, barring two. The IOC has raised reservations against the clause that would require a two-thirds majority of votes if a sitting member of the executive committee is up for re-election. Further, the 25 percent reservation for athletes in the governing council and executive body also has not been approved.

“…Once the draft is finalised by the judge in agreement with the IOC/OCA, it will be formally adopted by the IOA General Assembly,” the statement said.