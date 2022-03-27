IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals defeat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets

PTI

Mumbai, March 27

Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav's fine knocks helped Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets in their opening game in the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium, here on Sunday.

A 70-run partnership in just 30 balls between Patel and Lalit Yadav enabled Delhi to chase down the 177 runs in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians rode on a breezy half-century by Ishan Kishan to post 177/5.

Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 81 and skipper Rohit Sharma hit 41 for Mumbai. Kuldeep Yadav was the best bowler for Delhi Capitals as he claimed 3/18 off his four overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 177/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81*, Rohit Sharma 41, Tilak Varma 22; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Khaleel Ahmed 2/27) v Delhi Capitals 179/6 in 18.2 overs. Lalit Yadav 48, Axar Patel 38, Prithvi Shaw 38; Basil Thampi 3/35) lost by 4 wickets --IANS

