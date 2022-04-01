IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to field against Punjab Kings

Mumbai, April 1

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first in their IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

KKR made one change in their squad; Shivam Mavi coming in for Sheldon Jackson. PBKS too made a change, bringing in South African pacer Kagiso Ranada for Sandeep Sharma.

The reason he chose to field first KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said that he wanted to avoid bowling later as the ground "is the swimming pool we've seen in the evening." Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith,Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada. IANS