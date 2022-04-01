IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to field against Punjab Kings

Mumbai, April 1
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first in their IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.
KKR made one change in their squad; Shivam Mavi coming in for Sheldon Jackson. PBKS too made a change, bringing in South African pacer Kagiso Ranada for Sandeep Sharma.
The reason he chose to field first KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said that he wanted to avoid bowling later as the ground "is the swimming pool we've seen in the evening." Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith,Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan
Khan’s comments came a day after Pakistan summoned the Actin...
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab
The legislative business will be taken up for discussion
For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out
'Chandigarh was created as capital of Punjab', Bhagwant Mann...
India, Russia ministerial to sidestep dollar, increase trade
More and more transactions will be done using national curre...
Himachal Government withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions; stresses on use of masks
State Executive Committee asks district administration to re...