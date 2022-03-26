IPL 2022: As 15th season begins, here is how the 10 teams stack up

Royal Challengers Bangalore

What would Kohli do?

The glamour team of the IPL is yet to win the title, though they did well by reaching the playoffs in the last two years. After the auction shake-up, the reliable Devdutt Padikkal is gone, and RCB look at Anuj Rawat with hope. Then they have the brilliant Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, free to be himself after giving up captaincy. Mohammed Siraj leads the bowling along with Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga would try to fill the boots of Yuzvendra Chahal.