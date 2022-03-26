IPL 2022: As 15th season begins, here is how the 10 teams stack up

IPL 2022: As 15th season begins, here is how the 10 teams stack up

Last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders — led by new captains Ravindra Jadeja (left) and Shreyas Iyer, respectively — will lock horns in the opening match of the IPL in Mumbai on Saturday. File photos

Chandigarh, March 26

As the 15th season begins today, The Tribune looks at how the 10 teams stack up

14:05 26 Mar
New format, rules, captains: Why IPL 2022 is bigger, better and more exciting

With bigger pool of talented cricketers, new-look teams, addition of two new franchises, some new rules, increased number of matches and a different format, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) starting Saturday has become the most evolved cash-rich league, which promises to be bigger, better and more exciting than ever before. Read full report

 
14:00 26 Mar
IPL 2022: Heavyweights Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals aim to start campaign on winning note

Mumbai Indians' five titles to Delhi Capitals' none will matter little when the heavyweights, equipped with multiple match-winners, lock horns in a clash of titans in a new IPL on Sunday. Read full report
09:28 26 Mar
Lucknow Super Giants

Strong firepower

The new franchise has invested heavily to put together a strong batting line-up in KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis. Deepak Hooda can start attacking from the first ball, while Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya can be match-winners with bat or ball. Evin Lewis of West Indies would be waiting for his opportunity, too. They have eight bowling options in their likely first XI, though none of them is a leading bowler in a national team.
09:27 26 Mar
Ahmedabad Titans

New kids

Jason Roy’s absence, after he pulled out, weakens the batting. Matthew Wade is likely to open with Shubman Gill, while Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have the firepower to destroy any bowling attack. Rahmanullah Gurbaz comes with a great reputation, and they also have Gurkeerat Mann. Rashid Khan is the lead spinner, and Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami would be expected to do the heavy work in pace bowling.
09:26 26 Mar
Delhi Capitals

Power-packed

The batting line-up is destructive — David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh would be followed by Rishabh Pant, the captain. They also have Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan, and Rovman Powell has the finisher’s role. Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel are handy bats, too. Anrich Nortje, last season’s star bowler for the team, leads the attack, and will be supported by Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi when all overseas players are available.
09:25 26 Mar
Punjab Kings

All-round strength

The batting is world-class with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal Jonny Bairstow and Shahrukh Khan. Liam Livingstone can tear any bowling attack to ribbons and Odean Smith packs a lot of firepower, too. Kagiso Rabada is the only bowler in Punjab squad who is a regular for his national team. They have experienced IPL hands in Sandeep Sharma and Ishan Porel, and Rahul Chahar is the premier spinner. The performance of Raj Bawa, Player of the Match in the U-19 World Cup final, would be closely followed.

.
09:24 26 Mar
Rajasthan Royals

Strong batting

RR didn’t qualify for the playoffs in 2021, finishing seventh with five wins. They look quite strong in batting this time, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler at the top bolstered by the entry of the exciting Devdutt Padikkal. Captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer can hit the ball far and wide, too. They’ve got a strong spin attack in R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, and the pace department looks good with Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile.
09:24 26 Mar
Royal Challengers Bangalore

What would Kohli do?

The glamour team of the IPL is yet to win the title, though they did well by reaching the playoffs in the last two years. After the auction shake-up, the reliable Devdutt Padikkal is gone, and RCB look at Anuj Rawat with hope. Then they have the brilliant Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, free to be himself after giving up captaincy. Mohammed Siraj leads the bowling along with Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga would try to fill the boots of Yuzvendra Chahal.
09:22 26 Mar
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Back with hope

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished last in IPL-2021, are starting anew. Now David Warner is gone and overseas players Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram would have to bear the batting burden. Rahul Tripathi would be expected to live up to his billing. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the bowling pack, and Umran Malik’s pace would add to the excitement.
09:22 26 Mar
Kolkata Knight Riders

Iyer firepower

In Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell, KKR have an awe-inspiring batting line-up. Captain Shreyas has been in top form in recent times for India, and at Rs 12.25 crore, he was the most expensive batsman at the recent auction. Their bowling is even more impressive — Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Ramesh Kumar are the mystery spinners, and the pace attack has Pat Cummins, Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav.
09:21 26 Mar
Mumbai Indians

Perpetual favourites

With Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav at the top three positions, to be followed by the likes of Kieron Pollard down the order, the MI batting is very, very strong. They also have “Baby AB” Dewald Brevis, Player of the Tournament in the Under-19 World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah is the leader among the bowlers, to be supported by Tymal Mills. The absence of Trent Boult, however, would be felt.
09:20 26 Mar
Chennai Super Kings

Strong, experienced

Defending champions have a strong batting line-up, though past mainstay Faf du Plessis is missing. The bowling doesn’t appear too menacing, though they do have the experienced Chris Jordan, mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Young paceman Rajvardhan Hangargekar, part of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning team, is an exciting signing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab anti-corruption helpline: 1st arrest as clerk lands in vigilance net after complaint on anti-graft helpline

2
Punjab

Punjab construction activities take hit as sand prices skyrocket

3
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

4
Punjab

Power crisis looms in Punjab as coal prices soar

5
Punjab Election

Navjot Sidhu slams AAP for seeking Centre's aid

6
Punjab

Bathinda MLA refuses official vehicle, security

7
Trending

‘Pushpa hai mai, jhukega nahi,’ netizens can’t resist posting rib-tickling memes over David Warner-Shaheen Afridi faceoff

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

9
Nation

Not right to shut down units over mere technical irregularity: SC

10
Punjab

Supreme Court asks Centre to immediately look into Rajoana's mercy plea in Beant Singh assassination case

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener

Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy

Issues a video address to the nation on Friday

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...

Congress to run three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...

Cities

View All

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Change of uniforms by schools burns a hole in parents' pockets

Tarn Taran: 20 booked for clash at village

Amritsar: Two nabbed for teacher's murder

1,500 plaints heard during special camps by Amritsar police

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Patients turned away for two hours at PGI OPDs

Chandigarh: Schools' association moves High Court in fee matter

Two held with illegal arms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 16 units for auction, able to sell only two

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi govt to set up electronic city to create 80,000 jobs: Manish Sisodia

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

NSE co-location case: Delhi court seeks CBI’s response on Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea

Now, get IELTS coaching at nominal cost

Now, get IELTS coaching in Jalandhar at nominal cost

Jalandhar: Jang-e-Azadi Memorial to go solar with 350 kW plant

15-yr-old dies due to epileptic seizure at Jalandhar's theme park

After 21 years, family from Pakistan residing in Jalandhar takes oath of Indian citizenship

Sartaj's Sufi songs enthral audience at Hoshiarpur's Crafts Bazaar

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

Speed up work to transform Buddha Nullah into ‘dariya’: Gogi to MC officials

Woman dies; 4 test +ve in dist

Shop burgled, jewellery worth Rs4 lakh stolen

Regional EPFO settles 3.68 lakh claims worth Rs710 cr in 2021-22

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third