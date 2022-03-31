IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat CSK by 6 wickets

Mumbai, March 31
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to register their first win in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.
Set an imposing target of 211, first-timers LSG completed the task with three balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium.
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul scored 61 and 40, respectively, while Evin Lewis blazed away to 55 off 23 balls.
Earlier, sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 210 for seven.
Opening the innings, the seasoned Robin Uthappa smashed a 27-ball 50 at the Brabourne Stadium, while Shivam Dube struck an aggressive 49 off 30 balls.
Brief Scores:
Chennai Super Kings: 217/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Shivam Dube 49, Moeen Ali 35; Ravi Bishnoi 2/24, Avesh Khan 2/38, Andrew Tye 2/41).
Lucknow Super Giants: 211/4 in 19.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 61, KL Rahul 40, Evin Lewis 55 not out; Dwaine Pretorius 2/31).
