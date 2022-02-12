IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Chandigarh, February 12
Kaviya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise has again become center of attraction during IPL auction event in Bengaluru on February 12.
Maran is the daughter of business tycoon Kalanithi Maran, who is chairperson of Sun Group. IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad is also owned by this group.
She was first noticed during an IPL auction ceremony years back. She was not known at that time and hence was referred as ‘mystery girl’.
She is beautiful and always draws attention of people during such IPL auction events. As soon as IPL mega auction began, the cameras showed Kaviya sitting with team coaches Tom Moody, Muttiah Muralitharan and other members of the team.
As social media noticed her this time, she was again talk of the town. Twitter was flooded with reactions after watching her at the auction.
Kaviya Maran has made sure that the auction table isn't missing Priety Zinta! 😂😂— Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) February 12, 2022
Look who is here! Kaviya Maran😍#TATAIPL2022 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/RAubq9qy8o— Nikhil (@N_4_Nick) February 12, 2022
pls ab koi heart attack mat de dena ki Kaviya Maran bhi nhi aarhi😭 pic.twitter.com/iAUCqz7X8a— laddu (@cskitcell) February 11, 2022
#KaviyaMaran is back ⚒️#TATAIPL2022 #SRH pic.twitter.com/dUv6LYBZye— ℝ𝕠𝕙𝕚𝕥🏹ℝℂ🔥 (@im_RCult) February 12, 2022
Last year, the SunRisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran was targeted by fans who were heartbroken after Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals crushed SRH.
