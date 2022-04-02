IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field against Rajasthan Royals

Navi Mumbai, April 2
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians have not included star batter Suryakumar Yadav and are playing the same XI.
Rajasthan have made one change to their playing XI with pacer Navdeep Saini coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma©, Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.
