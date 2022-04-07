IPL 2022: Pat on the back for Cummins

PTI

Pune, April 6

Fast bowler Pat Cummins smashed IPL’s fastest half-century to help Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here today.

The Australian Test captain smashed four sixes and two fours in the 16th over, which conceded 35 runs, to end KKR’s tricky 162-run chase in spectacular fashion. Left-arm pacer Daniel Sams’s over was the third most expensive over in IPL. Before that over, the Australian had conceded 15 runs off two overs.

I am more surprised (with that innings). It just came off. I was not trying to overthink. That’s really satisfying. The ball seems to fly here... So just hitting to the shorter side. I am sure it sends a message Pat Cummins, player of the match

Cummins blazed away to his fifty in just 14 balls, matching KL Rahul’s record of the fastest IPL fifty. Cummins hit six sixes and four boundaries in his 15-ball 56.

As Cummins finished off the match, opener Venkatesh Iyer, who anchored the KKR innings with an unbeaten 41-ball 50, watched from the non-striker’s end. The two shared 61 runs off just 17 balls to overhaul MI’s total of 161/4. Cummins, who earlier took two wickets, was named the Player of the Match.

It was Mumbai’s third defeat in as many matches. Kolkata climbed to the top with their third win in four matches.

Earlier, veteran Kieron Pollard complemented Suryakumar Yadav’s brisk half-century by amassing 23 runs in the last over to propel MI after KKR kept things tight for the major part of their innings.

After an 83-run fourth-wicket stand between Yadav (52) and Tilak Varma (38 not out), Pollard (22 not out) smashed Cummins for three sixes to end MI’s innings on a high.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 161/4 (Suryakumar 52, Varma; Cummins 2/49, Umesh 1/25); Kolkata Knight Riders: 162/5 in 16 overs (Cummins 56*, Venkatesh 50*; Murugan 2/25) — PTI

14 balls Kolkata’s Pat Cummins needed to complete his half-century, equalling the record of the fastest IPL fifty in history.

Injured Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL

New Delhi: In a big blow to Rajasthan Royals, Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was today ruled out of the ongoing IPL, owing to a side strain he suffered during the team’s first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 34-year-old has returned home for rehabilitation. “Unfortunately, I have the hard task of wishing him farewell,” RR’s physio John Gloster said in a video posted by the franchise on Twitter. PTI

Capitals’ gain or Giants’ big step?

Mumbai: KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals tomorrow. The availability of the dashing David Warner and fit-again Anrich Nortje for Delhi and the dependable Marcus Stoinis for Lucknow will certainly add to the depth of the playing XIs and bolster the competitive edge.