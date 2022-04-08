IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia's two sixes off last two balls after Gill's 96 power Titans to six-wicket win

Mumbai, April 8
Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off the last two balls after Shubman Gill struck his highest IPL score as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets here on Friday.
Sent in to bat, Liam Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls, laced with seven boundaries and four sixes to help Punjab Kings reach 189 for 9.
In reply, Gill smashed 96 off 59 balls. He shared a 101-run partnership with debutant Sai Sudarsan (35) before Rahul Tewatia (13 off 3) finished off the match with two consecutive sixes.
For the Titans, star spinner Rashid Khan (3/22) snared three wickets, while medium pacer Darshan Nalkande (2/37), who is making his IPL debut, accounted for two Punjab batters.
Mohammed Shami (1/36), Hardik Pandya (1/36) and Lockie Ferguson (1/33) claimed one wicket each.
Brief Scores:
Punjab Kings 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 64, Shikhar Dhawan 35; Rashid Khan 3/22) Gujarat Titans 190 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 96, Sai Sudarsan 35; Kagiso Rabada 2/35).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis: Defiant Imran Khan says he will not accept ‘imported govt’; calls for street protests on Sunday
Khan faces the possibility of being first PM in Pakistan’s h...
'New trend of governments maligning judges unfortunate': Chief Justice Ramana
The stinging observations were made by a Bench headed by Chi...
Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt
The booster dose would have to be a homologous dose
SC upholds FCRA amendment, says receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right
Sovereignty and integrity of India ought to prevail and it’s...