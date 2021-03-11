IPL 2022: Royal service from Jos Buttler

PTI

Mumbai, April 22

Opener Jos Buttler struck his third century of the IPL season to power Rajasthan Royals to a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals in a drama-filled match.

Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal shared a 155-run stand for the opening wicket to help RR to the highest team total of the season, 222/2, after being sent in to bat.

Buttler smashed 116 off 65 balls with the help of nine fours and nine sixes, while Padikkal hit 54 off 35 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Chasing the imposing total, DC made a brisk start with Prithvi Shaw (37) and David Warner (28), adding 43 runs in 4.3 overs. Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant (44 off 24 balls) then added 51 runs off 29 balls.

But Delhi kept losing wickets regularly and the run rate kept climbing. With 36 needed off the last over, Rovman Powell (36 off 15) clobbered Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes before the

West Indian bowler got his act together to take his side home.

But the win came after a bit of drama as the DC team argued with the on-field umpires, claiming for a possible waist-high no ball but to no avail.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 222/2 (Buttler 116, Padikkal 54, Samson 46*); Delhi Capitals: 207/8 (Pant 44, Shaw 37; Krishna 3/22, Ashwin 2/32). —