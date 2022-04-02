IPL 2022: Shubman Gill’s 84 takes Gujarat Titans to 171/6 against Delhi Capitals

Pune, April 2
Shubman Gill smashed 84 off 46 balls to guide Gujarat Titans to 171 for 6 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Saturday.
Besides Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya made 31 off 27 balls after being asked to bat. David Miller remained unbeaten on 20 off 15 balls.
Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets for 23 runs, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets giving away 34 runs for DC.
Brief Scores:
Gujarat Titans: 171 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84; Mustafizur Rahman 3/23).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Bid to remove me backed by United States, says Pakistan PM
The White House has denied that the US is seeking to remove ...
BJP 'full of arrogance', give chance to AAP in Gujarat, says Arvind Kejriwal at Ahmedabad roadshow
Delhi Chief Minister and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Man...
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour curfew as food, fuel and power shortage trigger more protests
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given the directive under t...
10 Deputy Commissioners transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab
Transfer orders were issued late Saturday night
Nepalese PM Deuba urges Modi to establish bilateral mechanism to resolve boundary issue
Says politicisation of Indo-Nepal boundary issue should be a...