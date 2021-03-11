IPL 2022: Third umpire should have interfered and said it was no ball, says Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant

Mumbai, April 23

A disappointed Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said the third umpire should have "interfered" to check for a possible waist-high no-ball in the dramatic final over of their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals as it proved "precious" for his team.

JOS THE BOSS hit 116 runs for RR but Delhi was still on the game 🔥 until Powell was on the strike but the real Googly was given by Nitin Menon not giving No Ball, later #RishabhPant started calling his players back to pavilion 👇DC fans chanted Cheater Cheater pic.twitter.com/e9g9MLbldG — Twinkle Agrawal (@Twinkle_Agrawl) April 23, 2022

Pant had called back his batters -- Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav -- after the umpires did not check the delivery for a possible no-ball in the last over as DC lost the match by 15 runs.

Asked about the incident at the post-match presentation, Pant said, "I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it's not in my control." Needing 36 runs from the final over, Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off Obed McCoy. DC needed another 18 more from the final three deliveries.

At this juncture, Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker's end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height.

Powell joined in the discussion with the umpires too but the officials stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to walk out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason with him.

"Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that," Pant said.

"I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess." The incident also saw DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre walk into the playing arena but he was told to go back by the umpires.

RR legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to stop Kuldeep from walking out, while Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line.

The match eventually resumed after a long delay and DC fell short by 15 runs.

Asked if it was all right to send a team management member onto the field to argue for not calling a no-ball, Pant said, "Obviously it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it.

"I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring." Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But batsman wanted it as a no ball.

"I think umpire made his decision very clear and stuck to it." PTI

