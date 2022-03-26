IPL 2022: Watch Virat Kohli cling to Dhoni as he gives him a heartwarming hug during practice in Mumbai

Chandigarh, March 26
As the Chennai Super Kings made a surprising announcement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepping down from the captaincy, social media was flooded with messages for the wicketkeeper-batter on a brilliant captaincy stint with the CSK.
Former India captain Virat Kohli was among them who lauded Dhoni.
Virat took to his official social media profile to doff his hat to Dhoni. “Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always,” wrote Kohli, who had also stepped down from Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captaincy last year.
On Friday, Indian cricket legends met during a practice session at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the scheduled start of the tournament.
Kohli could be seen walking towards Dhoni in the video, before giving him a long hug.
Watch:
Virat kohli wasn't Leaving Dhoni 💛😂#WhistlePodu | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/4b71lqOYru— CSK Fans Army™ 🦁 (@CSKFansArmy) March 25, 2022
